Mom of Bullied Castle High School Student Speaks Out

“My son does not understand what those kids were doing to him,” said the mother of a special needs student bullied at Castle High School.

She spoke to us off camera saying she wanted to preserve her security and privacy, but felt she needed to share more of her child’s story.

“People need to really realize what is going on at Castle High School,” she said.

Teenagers-targeting a special needs student online, which the superintendent confirmed did take place.

Screenshots said to be from that incident show the student was degraded and threatened, and told to send inappropriate pictures by other Castle High School students.

But after one former student posted pictures of the bullying from those internet chats, it ignited a social media storm on Facebook.

The district’s superintendent told 44News in a previous interview on the incident that bullying is not accepted at Castle High.

“So there is no room for bullying in our schools and we are not going to put up with bullying if it does occur and we are going to address it,”said Warrick County School Corporation’s Supt. Brad Schneider.

But while the school works with the students implicated in the chats, parents of the bullies who didn’t want to speak on camera say they are now receiving death threats.

The mother of the child mocked for his perceived social and mental differences says the treatment others are receiving isn’t anywhere close to what her son got.

“Comparing him to the normal so called young men who have done this to him is not at all a favorable comparison whatsoever,” she said.

She feels other parents are trying to misconstrue what happened to her son and are victim blaming.

“Something has to be done and that’s not by the way of kicking all of the victims out of school,” she said.

But so far what she tells us she’s seen done by the school administration? A phone call from the principal this morning.

“This is Doug Gresham calling from Castle High School, I have some questions about your son’s attendance,” the Castle High School Principal Doug Gresham told the mother on a voicemail Friday morning.

She shared some answers with us about his recent time in school.

“They ask you if your child is sick, and you give them the reason they are missing school and every single day I have expressed that the reason they are staying home is due to safety concerns for their well being,” she said.

But this mother wants more.

“They messed with my son, they have messed with the wrong one, and I am not going to back down on this at all, I am going to do everything I can legally in my power,” she said.

The mom said she has proof of certain threats from the teenagers.

