Modular Business to Bring 85 New Jobs to Hancock County

A new business will employ dozens of people in the Tri-State. The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority approved $2 million earlier this week to help Envision Modular put together a $25 million project here in Hancock County.

The new company will manufacture steel for commercial construction that can be assembled on building sites.

Officials say the company is expected to employ about 85 people with an average pay of $26 an hour including benefits.

County leaders say this will help diversity the county’s manufacturing base and get the property back on the tax rolls.

Company leaders are expecting to relocate to the former Alcoa building in the Hancock County Industrial Park.

Officials say they are anticipating phase one of construction to begin within the next 30 to 90 days. Phase two will begin following this summer.

Comments

comments