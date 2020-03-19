Mobile House Fire Claims Life of One Person

Vanderburgh County officials say one person is dead following a mobile house fire. The identity of the individual will be released pending family notification.

According to Vanderburgh County Dispatch, the fire happened Wednesday around 7:02 p.m. in the 6100 block of Moline Dr.

Responding officials say they attempted to force their way into the mobile home using a door ram but deputies were stopped by the heavy smoke and were unable to completely make entry or see or hear anyone inside.

Properly equipped firefighters arrived shortly thereafter and made entry into the home and located an unresponsive person. Firefighters removed the resident from the burning home and began providing life saving measures with AMR Paramedics. The resident was unable to be revived.

Firefighters continued fighting the fire until it was determined to be completely extinguished at 7:45pm.

The cause of the fire and circumstances surrounding it are currently being investigated by Investigators from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, McCutchanville Fire Department, German Township Fire Department, the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office.

