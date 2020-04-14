Mobile Hand Washing Stations Implemented in Downtown Evansville

Evansville leaders have taken extra steps to help the public stay safe and healthy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mobile hand washing stations have been placed around Downtown Evansville to be used as an almost hands-free way of providing sanitary supplies to people out-and-about, as well as the homeless population.

Organizers say it’s a simple way to make sure Tri-State community members are taking what steps they can to help “flatten the curve.”

“So we knew people would be out. We also knew there would be individuals who don’t have a place to wash their hands,” said Josh Armstrong, president of the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District. “Individuals experiencing homelessness engage with all our property owners and tenants, so we just thought this is something we could do to hopefully slow the spread of COVID-19.”

There are currently five portable hand washing stations throughout Downtown Evansville.

The stations are foot-operated and can be found at the following locations:

Riverside Drive at Main Street Main at Fourth Streets Sixth at Sycamore, in front of the METS bus terminal Ingle at Sixth, next to the entrance to United Caring Services Vine at Second, next to the entrance to the YWCA

