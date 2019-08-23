Mistrial Granted for Man Accused of Killing, Eating His Ex-Girlfriend

A man on trial for cannibalism in Clark County Indiana is granted a mistrial. Joesph Oberhansley is accused of brutally murdering and eating his ex-girlfriend Tammy Jo Blanton.

A mistrial was granted after a witness mentioned Oberhansley’s prior criminal history and drug use while testifying

Rules of evidence generally do not allow mention of prior criminal history unless in special circumstances.

A new trial for Oberhansley is expected to start in early September.

