Indiana
Mistrial Granted for Man Accused of Killing, Eating His Ex-Girlfriend
A man on trial for cannibalism in Clark County Indiana is granted a mistrial. Joesph Oberhansley is accused of brutally murdering and eating his ex-girlfriend Tammy Jo Blanton.
A mistrial was granted after a witness mentioned Oberhansley’s prior criminal history and drug use while testifying
Rules of evidence generally do not allow mention of prior criminal history unless in special circumstances.
A new trial for Oberhansley is expected to start in early September.