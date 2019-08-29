Missouri Man Dies Days After Being Arrested in Spencer County

A Missouri man is dead days after his arrest in Spencer County Sunday. 24-year-old Taylor Ware died Wednesday at the University of Louisville Hospital.

On August 25th, authorities say they were dispatched to the Interstate 64 rest area for reports of an agitated male. They say a Dale K-9 was first on the scene and struggled to reason with Ware.

Ware battered the Dale officer and the officer deployed his K-9 partner in efforts to gain control of the situation.

A Santa Claus officer arrived at the scene and used his taser to subdue Ware but it was unsuccessful.

Ware reportedly began to choke the K-9 with one hand while grabbing the officer’s taser with the other hand.

Indiana State Police from the Jasper Post arrived at the scene. Ware was subsequently placed into handcuffs until a previously staged ambulance arrived minutes later.

Ware was transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital before being transferred to U of L. Ware’s cause of death is unknown.

An autopsy report has been set for Friday.

ISP is investigating the case.

