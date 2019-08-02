Mississippi Man Sentenced for Internet Stalking of Young Evansville Women

A Mississippi man has been sentenced for internet stalking of young women from the Evansville area. Orlando Webber, 44 of Columbus was sentenced to 46 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

According to the Department of Justice, Webber used the moniker “Lando” to stalk as many as 30 high school-aged young women using various social media outlets.

Victims recalled receiving vulgar and sexually explicit communications from Webber when they were 15-16 years old. Each time victims received the stalking messages, they would block him from their accounts, only to have Webber use a different account name to resume the stalking.

FBI agents used facial recognition technology to identify Webber after capturing images from a “Lando” social media account based on a tip from one of the victims.

Victims of Webber say they finally felt safe again after Webber’s arrest on the stalking charges in May of 2018.

Webber has been in custody since his arrest.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Evansville Police Department.

