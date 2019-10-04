Missing Indiana Soldier Returns Home 51 Years Later

More than 50 years later, an Indiana Soldier is finally home.

First Lieutenant Alan Jensen Bardach went missing while serving in the Vietnam War, 51 years ago. This week his remains were returned home.

Bardach was welcomed with honors during a ceremony at the Indianapolis Airport.

He was in the ROTC at Purdue University before he was called into action.

The Bardach family has spent years wondering what happened after his helicopter went down in June of 1968.

“We’ve had 51 years to think about this. I`m thinking about my parents. I`m thinking about how tough this was for them,” said Bardach’s brother, Neil.



Nearly four years ago, the Bardach family received a call from Fort Knox asking for a DNA sample. This led to a positive identification of his remains.



Since 1985, a joint recovery team of military and civilians from the U.S. and Vietnam have recovered the remains of 727 Americans. More than 1,200 Americans are still unaccounted for in Vietnam.

Comments

comments