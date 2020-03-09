Missing 13-Year-Old Kentucky Boy Said to Be Possible Runaway

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is seeking to find a missing 13-year-old Kentucky boy who they say is a possible runaway.

LCSO says that 13-year-old Jacob Phelps is missing. They say Phelps was last seen off Fariston Road, three miles south of London, Kentucky, at 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, and has not been seen since then.

Officials say Phelps was wearing black jogging pants, a black hoody, and bright green and orange shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 13-year-old Jacob Phelps is asked to contact the Laural County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 868-6600.

