UPDATE: Missing 10-Year-Old Boy From Grayville, IL

UPDATE: The Edwards County Sheriff says the missing 10-year-old boy has been found.

The Sheriff says he was found safe at a relatives home in Albion, IL.

—

Edwards County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing 10-year-old boy.

Authorities say he was last seen around 4 pm, Thursday riding a scooter on the old state highway just north of town.

He has blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt, dark shorts, and blue tennis shoes.

Edwards County Sheriff and the Grayville Police Departments are actively searching the surrounding area.

Officers are searching on foot, going door-to-door, and using a drone to cover fields in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff at 618-445-2721 or the Grayville Police Department at 618-375-2351.

