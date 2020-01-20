Miraculous Rescue on Twin Bridges

A Henderson woman is lucky to be alive after a crash that left her pinned by a semi-truck.

Firefighters worked feverishly to rescue her from the twisted metal.

“When we pulled up I was sure that this was just going to be a recovery,” explained Lt. Jeff Crafton of Henderson Fire Department.

But despite all odds–Henderson firefighters found themselves rescuing 42-year-old Karletta Joyner after her car was crushed underneath a semi truck Saturday.

“About 3:30 in the morning, we were notified that a semi truck had collided with a vehicle on the northbound bridge going from Henderson into Indiana,” stated Henderson Fire’s Assistant Chief Chad Moore.

Joyner told firefighters that her car lost power and the engine died.

When that truck collided with her vehicle, she was pinned inside underneath it.

Rescue crews’ first task after shutting down the bridge was getting the car out using tow trucks to lift it up.

“The trailer was fully loaded with auto parts. They told me it was about 50,000 pounds,” Assistant Chief Moore continued.

But once that car came out from under the tractor trailer, firefighters’ jobs weren’t done yet.

They had to use cutters and saws to get her out.

“When I shined my light in her face, she screamed, ‘Get me out of here!’ It kinda threw me a little bit there. Like I said, I was expecting a recovery, not a rescue.”

She was taken by ambulance to the hospital for her injuries after she was able to escape, where she is continuing to recover.

But while for these firefighters it’s another day on the job–

“That’s what we’re all here for. To try to make a difference in people’s lives,” Crafton added.

–In this case, even the professionals are amazed that Joyner was able to beat the odds.

“After the scene is over, we all kinda step back. We’re just people too. We just try to look back and think, ‘man, it’s amazing she was able to survive.'” said Moore.

