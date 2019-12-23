Miracle for Moore GoFundMe Page Launched

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money to help the family of Jason Moore, spokesperson for Audubon Chrysler, who is fighting for his life in ICU.

On December 11, Moore was rushed to the hospital for excruciating abdominal pain. Little did he know he would be spending Christmas in the hospital.

While many may not know Moore by his name, his face should look familiar. He and his son are on many of the Audubon Chrysler Center billboards in the Tri-State area and is the host of the American Dream Car Show.

Moore has also been involved with many philanthropic events in the area. Recently, he coordinated the 2019 EAJ Backs the Blue Rally with all proceeds benefiting the Cops Connecting with Kids Programs.

With Moore unable to work, the family’s expenses are mounting. Donations to Moore’s GoFundMe page are welcomed and appreciated.

