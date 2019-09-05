Miner Dies in Kentucky

A coal miner in Kentucky is dead, and authorities are working to learn what happened.

Around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, an employee at Warrior Coal was found unresponsive near a battery-powered scoop inside cardinal mine.

Coal workers were able to bring him to the surface, and first responders tried to revive him.

The company released a statement saying, “our thoughts and prayers are with the miner’s family during this difficult time.”

UPDATE: The miner has been identified as Jeremy Elder of Webster County.

