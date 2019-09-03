Mine Closure Impacts McLean County

Another Tri-State area coal mine is closing, leaving more than 160 miners without a job.

A warn notice went out this morning that Pennyrile Energy Riveredge had been sold and the mine would shut down in a matter of months.

This comes after several coal mines have stopped production in Kentucky.

‘It’s devastating. These small rural counties, this is the part of America that you don’t see anymore,” said McLean County Judge Executive Edward West.

He says the announcement caught him by surprise.

“It caught us all off guard. We got a call about the mine at rhino being shut down. And it turns out that yes indeed it is true.”

That truth about the mine facility ceasing operations worries West, not just about the 169 workers expected to lose their jobs permanently–

“We just need to make sure that the people who want to stay here can stay here. We need the people here in McLean County.”

–but for the wider impact.

“It’s also for the McLean County economy. We need the coal severance money. Now we’re going to lose a big portion of that. Honestly, it’s going to be a challenge to make up.”

But West says, the county is trying to encourage as many people to invest in their community, for its growth and to provide for its future.

“We have a very low tax base here. Almost no red tape to speak of. You can start a business here on Main Street. For $250 a month you can own a storefront. You can’t get that price anywhere.”

The first job terminations are expected to take place November 1.

