Millions Invested in Ellis Park Upgrades

Ellis Park’s new owners are showing off millions of dollars in planned upgrades for the facility.

Ellis Entertainment is pledging $55-million to upgrade the track in two phases. Phase One includes resurfacing the track, repairing the drainage system and removing buildings at the park.

“There is a lot of maintenance that needed to be done,” said Skip Sayre. “So our Phase One is about a $16-million acquisition and then investment into some of those maintenance type things to improve this race-meet this season.”

In addition to the upgrades, 900 gaming machines will be added in Phase Two which is scheduled to begin this fall. Ellis Entertainment says it’s also looking into launching a hotel on sight.

