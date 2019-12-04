Millie the Dinosaur Moves to Mickey’s Kingdom

cMOE’s iconic dinosaur is getting a new home. Millie the Dinosaur has been officially approved to be installed at Mickey’s Kingdom near Riverside Drive. The agreement came during the Board of Park Commissioners meeting Wednesday in a 4-0 vote.

The former CMOE sign was brought down in 2018 to make way for the construction of IU Medical School. According to Evansville Parks Executive Director Brian Holtz, Millie is expected to be installed at the park at any time.

At this time, Millie is undergoing a makeover at Custom Signs in Newburgh before she is to be installed.

Comments

comments