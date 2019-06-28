Military Hardware Surfaces in Vincennes

A portion of one of the stealthiest weapons in the U.S. Naval fleet, now has a prominent place outside the Indiana Military Museum in Vincennes.

Museum Curator and founder, Judge Jim Osborne says, this latest addition to the museum follows a long lasting passion he’d had preserving our country’s military hardware.

Over six decades later Osborne and his staff secured one of the biggest pieces to the collection, a portion of a U.S. Navy Nuclear Powered Attack Submarine.

Just before the dedication of the new display, the Indiana Military Museum dedicated a new 220,000 square foot building along 6th Street.

Osborne and his staff plan to celebrate the hundreds of other preserved artifacts, during a special “Salute to Veterans” August 31st and September 1st, marking the 7th anniversary of the end of World War Two.

