Middle School Teacher Pleas Guilty to Child Pornography

A Webster County woman has pleaded guilty to distributing and receiving child pornography.

According to the plea agreement on September 25th, 2017, 50-year-old Lucia Jenkins in Webster County and elsewhere, knowingly distributed and received child pornography. A federal Grand Jury sitting in Owensboro indicted Jenkins on three charges on July 11th, 2018.

Jenkins faces a statutory mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of five years and the supervised release of at least five years and up to any number of years, including life. There is no parole in the federal system.

Jenkins works as a middle school teacher in Webster Co.

