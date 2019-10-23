Mid Levee Corridor Greenway Trail Opens in Evansville

A ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Heidelbach Canoe Launch marked the opening of the Mid Levee Corridor Greenway. The corridor is approximately 0.4 miles in length, stretching from the Canoe Launch to Stringtown Road.

It’s part of the city’s non-motorized transportation network designed to enhance recreation opportunities and make Evansville more walkable and bicycle-friendly.

“When listening to residents, one word we often hear is connectivity,” said Mayor Lloyd Winnecke. “This corridor is another great step toward connecting our city.”

The Mid Levee Corridor Greenway is a $1.1 million federally funded matching grant project with the federal government paying for 80 percent of the cost.

The local share of the project’s costs was paid for with grants obtained by the city specifically for the Mid Levee Corridor.

Below is a YouTube URL of Mayor Winnecke’s remarks and ribbon cutting during the opening.

