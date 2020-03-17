Mickey’s Kingdom Playground Closes Until Further Notice

Mickey’s Kingdom playground and restrooms will be closed until further notice effective March 17, according to the City of Evansville Parks and Recreation Department.

The department made an official announcement on Twitter Tuesday, saying both the playground and restrooms at Mickey’s Kingdom will be closed until further notice as a health and safety precaution.

Effective today, March 17, Mickey’s Kingdom playground and restrooms will be closed until further notice as a health and safety precaution. We do encourage getting outside in other open outdoor areas and trails in order to stay healthy physically and mentally. — EVV Parks And Rec (@EVV_ParksandRec) March 17, 2020

You can find a detailed list of the delays, closures, and restrictions that have been announced around the Tri-State area by clicking here.

