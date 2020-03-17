EvansvilleIndiana

Mickey’s Kingdom Playground Closes Until Further Notice

Mickey’s Kingdom playground and restrooms will be closed until further notice effective March 17, according to the City of Evansville Parks and Recreation Department.

The department made an official announcement on Twitter Tuesday, saying both the playground and restrooms at Mickey’s Kingdom will be closed until further notice as a health and safety precaution.

