METS Struggles as Passengers Decrease Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

As a result of the coronavirus outbreak, many businesses deemed non-essential have been forced to close up shop and send employees home.

Though public transportation is still running, the service has also been impacted by the shutdowns, as they’ve caused a large decrease in the number of people traveling by means of public transportation.

Metropolitan Evansville Transit System (METS) says only essential workers are riding busses – mostly to get to and from work, meaning a loss in revenue for the city.

For the passengers they do have, METS is working to keep its busses maintained and clean by disinfecting busses four times per day.

METS is also asking riders to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines before getting on the bus.

Comments

comments