METS to Adjust Routes, Hours of Operation

The Metropolitan Evansville Transit System (METS) bus service will soon adjust their operating routes and hours.

Beginning Monday, April 6, 2020, METS will operate 12 hours days – operating nine routes Monday through Saturday. The transit will operate regularly scheduled service on Sunday.

Monday through Saturday — 6:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Howell-Mary Stringtown-First Walnut-Lynch Lincoln Washington Covert Riverside East Connection Shoppers Shuttle

Sunday — 6:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Howell-Mary Stringtown Lincoln Covert/Riverside East Connection

Disinfecting cycles were added back in March at 10 a.m., 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., in addition to daily disinfecting procedures at the end of operating hours.

In addition to adding extra disinfecting cycles to all buses and facilities, the change in service will reduce the possibility of exposure to the public and METS employees.

METS is continuing to provide public transportation for everyone, including mobility services, that have a need to travel. Please do not travel unless it’s essential.

