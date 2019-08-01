Methodist Hospital Selects New Chief of Staff

A new Chief of Staff at Methodist Hospital has been named. Orthopedic Surgeon Dennis Beck, MD will assume his new position Thursday.

As part of a partnership between Methodist Hospital and Orthopaedic Associates that began in August 2018, Dr. Beck provides services to patients of Henderson and surrounding communities at Methodist Hospital in Henderson.

Board-certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery, Dr. Beck specializes in general orthopedics and total joint replacement and is one of three surgeons in the area that can perform anterior hip replacements. He received his medical degree from the Indiana University School of Medicine and completed his general surgery internship, orthopedic surgery residency and orthopedic trauma fellowship at the University of Louisville School of Medicine.

“This is an exciting time at Methodist Hospital thanks to the passion in our community and the collective commitment to transformational change,” said Dr. Beck. “I am honored to be elected Chief of Staff and will work as hard as I can to improve access and care throughout the market. We have looked at the entire organization, from top to bottom, and have made changes to benefit the patient. ‘It’s a New Day’ is not just a slogan. Healthcare is evolving in Western Kentucky, and together we will provide state-of-the-art care with new people, new treatments and new care models. We are here to earn the trust of our patients and their families.”

