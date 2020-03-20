Methodist Hospital to Offer Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing

Starting March 23, Methodist Health will be offering a drive-through COVID-19 test for symptomatic patients who have an order for testing.

Orders will be provided for patients who meet the following criteria:

Symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath)

WITH

Known exposure to anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19

OR

OR

A travel history to any high risk country in the past 14 days, or air or cruise travel in the last 7 days

OR

7 days OR

Multiple family or close contacts with similar respiratory symptoms (testing only the person who has been sick the longest)

OR

who has been sick the longest) OR

Respiratory symptoms greater than 5 days, negative influenza, and worsening symptoms

OR

OR

Healthcare workers with active clinical duties and potential exposures

Anyone who does not meet the above criteria will not be tested. Tests should be reserved for only those most at risk. To get an order for testing, those meeting the above criteria should call the Deaconess 24-hour nurse triage line at 812-450-6555. At that time, patients will complete a pre-screening to receive an order, and then will be given directions on where to go for testing.

Hours of Operation: Monday through Friday 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

Tests completed by appointment only through Deaconess Nurse Triage Line

Not open to those without an order

Entrance to Drive Thru testing will be at main entrance, at the corner of 12th and North Elm Streets

Streets

