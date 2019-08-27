Methodist Hospital to Change to Methodist Health

A Kentucky hospital will officially change its name in September.

Methodist Hospital in Henderson and Morganfield, Kentucky will start operating as Methodist Health, starting on September 1st.

The change comes after Methodist changed its legal name last September as part of an affiliation agreement with Deaconess. After a year of transition, the name change will become effective system-wide.

“In the 73 years since Methodist Hospital was founded, the scope and breadth of facilities and services offered has expanded exponentially,” said Benny Nolen, President, and CEO of Methodist Hospital in a release.

“We are much more than a hospital. For that reason, transitioning to Methodist Health better defines our organization, our services, and our commitment to health.”

Methodist Health employs nearly 900 people in Henderson, Union, and Webster County. They also manage the city-county ambulance service.

