Methodist Health Union County Hospital Suspends All Visitations

Officials with Methodist Health (Union County) have announced the suspension of all visitations, effective Thursday, March 19.

The announcement was made by officials on Wednesday, where they said the strengthened visitation restrictions will serve to protect patients in the Swing Bed program, who are at high risk for complications from COVID-19. They say these actions are also meant to protect staff members who care for those patients.

Though all visitations will be restricted, Methodist Health officials say exceptions will be made for end-of-life situations.

The Methodist Health Union County Campus is located at 4604 US Hwy. 60 West in Morganfield, Kentucky, and can be reached by phone at 270-389-5000.

