Methodist Health Hospitals Allowing Visitors Again

Methodist Health hospitals in Henderson and Union County are now allowing hospitalized patients to have one visitor per day. This excludes patients in isolation rooms, however.

Pediatric patients and NICU patients may have two visitors in the hospital. Obstetric patients may have one support person with them throughout their hospitalization.

All visitors will be screened and must be at least 18 years of age (unless they are the parent of a patient, or

are an emancipated minor). This does not include the emergency departments, where visitation is still

restricted.

Additional visitation may be granted for end-of-life situations and other critical or unusual circumstances. Visiting hours will be limited to 5 a.m. – 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The hospital will continue to restrict visitors, to allow space for social distancing.

Outpatients should come to appointments alone. Exceptions include patients who need help physically or mentally; and patients under 18 may have one caregiver. All patients and visitors will be screened at or before check-in.

