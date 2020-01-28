Methodist Health in Henderson Undergoing Management Transitions

Management of the Emergency Department (ED) at Methodist Health in Henderson, Kentucky, is transitioning from an outside organization to Deaconess. This transition will be completed on Friday, Feb. 28.

Physicians and advanced practice providers at the ED will be staffed and managed by Deaconess. Registered nurses and other support staff roles in the ED will continue to be employed and managed by Methodist Health.

Methodist Health formed an affiliation with Deaconess in 2018 to bring a shared focus on enhancing local care in western Kentucky by improving access to services, standardizing care protocols and improving quality and efficiencies throughout Methodist Health. This change in management of the ED will help support those same goals of the affiliation.

“With our current management contract up for renewal, we took this as an opportunity to perform a careful and thorough review of that agreement,” said Linda E. White, Methodist Health CEO. “It was determined that Deaconess could best meet the needs of our patients while providing a local perspective at a lower cost.”

Comments

comments