Methodist Health Announces New Names of Hospitals Under Deaconess Ownership

On July 1, 2020, Methodist Health will join Deaconess Health System, with Methodist Health facilities taking on new names to reflect their new ownership.

The Methodist Health hospitals will now be known as Deaconess Henderson Hospital and Deaconess Union County Hospital. New logos are shown below.

“This change in our name reflects our new culture, a new relationship with our patients and health care providers, a new partnership with our employees, a renewed emphasis on quality care, and a new way to relate with our communities,” said Linda E. White, CEO, Methodist Health. “What isn’t changing is our commitment to our mission: providing exceptional quality care to promote the health of the people we serve.”

Outpatient facilities will also be renamed; new signage will begin to be implemented in July

Comments

comments