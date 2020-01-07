Methodist Church Plans to Split Over LGBTQ Rights

It’s a big year for the United Methodist Church as members of the congregation are expected to part ways over gay marriage. Methodist pastors are not allowed to marry same-sex couples and anyone involved in a same-sex relationship is not allowed to become an ordained pastor.

Some clergy members and parishioners say gay rights have been an ongoing topic of discussion for several years. Although, the polarizing issue is now entering unknown territory making some church members feel uneasy.

Evansville’s Central United Methodist Church Pastor Dewey Miller says parishioners have approached him with tears running down their faces after learning about the potential split.

“The division is really entrenched and something is going to happen,” says Pastor Miller.

Currently, the United Methodist denomination does not allow gay marriages or clergy members.

Indiana Bishop Julius Trimble sent 44News a statement saying the goal of the pending split is for “love and respect to triumph over legislative votes that leave a divided church more wounded and less focused.” This hits close to home for some clergy members.

“I have a sister who has since died, but who was in a committed relationship for fifteen years and I could not marry her even though same-sex marriage was legal,” says Reverend Maxine Allen.

The United Methodist Church is the third-largest denomination in the U.S. with more than 12 million members worldwide.

For years, LGBTQ rights have been polarizing the church. The discussion surrounding gay marriage recently triggered 16 church leaders from around the world to sign a proposal that would allow for a “traditionalist” denomination to separate from the church.

Pastor Miller says he has told his congregation this split wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing for the church.

“For the institution, it’s a good thing, it’s the time because the division is so significant and it feels like there’s not any hope for reconciliation,” says Pastor Miller.

Even though the Church may separate for both LGBTQ supporters and those against gay rights to practice their religion in peace, the split won’t be easy, especially when it’s time for local United Methodist Churches to decide to stand with the traditionalists or progressives.

“I think in addition to the big picture, problem, of the whole church, every church is going to have fallout and a lot of really hurt people,” says Pastor Miller.

The proposal will be voted on at the Church’s 2020 General Conference in May.

Since the University of Evansville is affiliated with the United Methodist Church, 44News reached out to the University to see how the school may be affected by the possible split. School leaders tell 44News it’s too soon to tell.

