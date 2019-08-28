Meth Overdoses Continue to Rise

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says there’s been a decrease in opioid use, but meth usage is growing issue.

This is a trend seen around Indiana, not just in the tri-state.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve seen many different drugs take a toll on portions of the community.

“We’ve seen meth. We’ve seen heroin. We’ve seen the opioids. Now we are dealing with crystal methamphetamine,” says Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding.

Officials say large amounts of crystal meth have been making their way to Indiana, and this drug can be lethal. The Vanderburgh County Coroner has already seen an uptick in drug overdoses this year.

“This year we are up considerably over this time last year. We are up 50% from last year on drug overdoses,” says Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear. He says this is because more people are using meth. “We are getting a lot of it through Mexico. Speaking with law enforcement and everything and treatment facilities, they know what’s coming. They are doing a lot of arrests and everything.”

Sheriff Dave Wedding says these arrests have shown them this problem is already affecting the next generation in Vanderburgh County.

“Oftentimes, we go into homes where there is a drug addict involved in the home, the homes are filthy,” says Sheriff Wedding. “Oftentimes they don’t have plumbing. They don’t have utility services. So children are being raised in filthy environments because the parents are so strung out on drugs.”

Meth lab seizures in Evansville decreased by about 90% between 2014 and 2018, but officials say this doesn’t mean no one is using meth.

“That fact that there’s not a meth lab next door, there could be heavy methamphetamine usage and trafficking,” says Lockyear.

This is something law enforcement is addressing, aiming to keep our community safe and decrease addiction

“I would like for the drug dealer to have fear that if they got caught, they were going to get a lengthy sentence,” says Sheriff Wedding.

