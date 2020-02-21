ISP: Metal Object Strikes Semi’s Windshield on Interstate, Driver Seriously Injured

A semi-truck driver is recovering in the hospital with serious injuries after a piece of metal hit the windshield of his semi.

Wednesday morning around 9:00 a.m., Indiana State Police (ISP) Trooper Nathan Wolfe was dispatched to a single-vehicle accident on I-80/94 at the 17.4 mile-marker.

Preliminary investigation by Trooper Wolfe showed that a 2011 Freightliner was traveling eastbound in the center lane when an object struck the windshield of the truck.

The object appeared to have penetrated the windshield of the truck, which resulted in the glass shattering.

Suffering serious injuries from the collision, the driver was flown to Chicago from the scene for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Kahlil A. Blasingame, 23, from Phoenix, Illinois.

At this time, it’s unclear whether this was the result of an accident, or if someone intentionally meant to target the truck with the object.

