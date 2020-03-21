Message of Hope: We’re All in This Together

A message of hope, faith, love, and unity

Pastor Larry Lewis from Vann Avenue Baptist Church shares some words we can all love by during this scary crisis.

“Father God we just come to you right now and Lord we just pray for all those going through these turbulent times. We know there is a lot going around us, there is a lot of fear, a lot of concern. Father, I just pray that you will give peace to those who need peace and help us pastors as we are figuring out new ways to do services through live-streaming and various different formats. I just pray Lord that you will give us guidance and direction and we thank you for what you do and know that you are going to see us through this. In Jesus name, Amen,” says Pastor Larry Lewis.

As we are working around the clock to learn more and more about Covid-19 and bring you the latest details surrounding this global pandemic, keep in mind, we here at 44News are all in this together with you, working for you, focusing on family and the community.

