Message of Hope: Pastor Ray Austin of Forest Hills Wesleyan Church Says a Prayer for the Community

Pastor Ray Austin of Forest Hills Wesleyan Church shares an inspiring prayer for the Tri-State community.

“Lord, I pray for not just ourselves, but lord I pray for our community,” Pastor Austin’s prayer began.

“There are numbers and numbers of families that are being so much affected by this coronavirus, and I ask in Jesus’ name that you would be their provision and help,” the pastor continued.

“God, we don’t know what the future holds but we do know that you hold the future. So it’s in you that we pray, and it’s in you that we trust, and we ask it in Jesus’ name, Amen,” Pastor Austin finished.

