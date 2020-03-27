Message of Hope: Pastor Nolan Reynolds of Morganfield Christian Church

During this time of uncertainty, 44News wants to spread a message of hope, faith, and unity across the community.

Pastor Nolan Reynolds of Morganfield Christian Church shares his message of hope to the community.

“Today in Union County, we had our first confirmed case of COVID-19,” Pastor Reynolds said on Wednesday, as he spoke from the chapel of Morganfield Christian Church.

“It was really easy to look at this as a problem others were facing until recently – now it has impacted our whole Tri-State community,” the pastor continued.

“I want to let you all know that we need to come together and support one another and unify right now,” Pastor Reynolds said. “No matter what your political affiliation or your religious affiliation, we can all unify because we’re human beings.”

“We should all love each other through this process. We will get through,” said Pastor Reynolds, concluding his statement.

