Message of Hope: Middle Tennessee State Football Player Joey Cambron

Middle Tennessee State football player and Owensboro native Joey Cambron shares a message of hope to the community.

“I live in Daviess County, I’m originally from Morganfield. My name’s Joey Cambron, and I’m a college athlete. And my message to all of you other college students stuck home with your parents is just make the most of it,” Cambron began.

“You know, you have time to spend with your family. Also, get outside, go for a walk, go for a run,” he continued.

“Most of all, just keep your head up and keep your chin up. Have a smile on your face, because it all could be way worse than what it is. Just make the most of it and enjoy life,” Cambron concluded.

