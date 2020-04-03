Message of Hope: Highland Baseball Club

A message of hope from a youth baseball club eager to get back on the field.

Players of the Highland Baseball Club share their messages of hope, thanks and unity.

“Thank you for the people on the frontlines,” one player from the Highland Baseball Club shared.

“Please stay home, stay safe, save lives,” another young player advised.

“I want to tell you what inspired me about my community,” explained another player from the Highland Baseball Club. “People are kind, we help each other, go Highland Spiders!”

Hear more from the Highland Baseball Club below.

Comments

comments