Message of Hope: Father Godfrey Mullen of Saint Benedict Cathedral

Father Godfrey Mullen of Saint Benedict Cathedral in Evansville shares a message of hope to the community.

“I’ve been amazed by the goodwill, that so many of our parishioners and other people in the area have shown to those in need, that gives me hope and strength to keep doing my work,” Father Mullen began.

“I have hope in my sister who is a nurse, the doctors in our parish, the people who are on the front lines, but also those who are researching a cure,” Father Mullen shared.

“As Pope Francis has said so beautifully, we hope in the power of God, even in the storm-tossed sea, we have reason to hope,” said Father Mullen. “We have reason to keep going and doing the things that we’ve been asked to do.”

