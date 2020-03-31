Message of Hope: Evansville Police Department Chaplain Kris Holzmeyer

Evansville Police Department Chaplain Kris Holzmeyer shares a message of hope to the community.

“We here at the Evansville Police Department have some good men and women with great ventures behind them doing good work,” Holzmeyer began. “It was C.S. Lewis who once said that hope is one the theological virtues in life, one of the things that a Christian is meant to do.”

“We’re living in a time right now when all we hear about are all the bad things that we can see,” Holzmeyer continued, “but if you look around, there are people serving in ways they never have. There are families and friends spending time together like that haven’t in a long time, and there a lot of people giving in ways they haven’t before.”

“From a virtue standpoint, that tells me God is up to something big, and that gives me a lot of hope,” said Holzmeyer.

