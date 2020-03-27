Message of Hope: Chaplain Rebekah Wagner, Director of Pastoral Care at Owensboro Health

Chaplain Rebekah Wagner, Director of Pastoral Care at Owensboro Health, shares a message of hope during the coronavirus pandemic.

“As a chaplain, we care for people of all faiths or no faith, but one of the things I take great comfort in during these times of fear and anxiety is that all the major religious traditions are focused on hope,” Chaplain Wagner began.

“That even in the midst of difficult times, hope, light, and life always win,” she continued.

“I just hope that even in the middle of all of these challenges, that we can remember to be hopeful people,” Chaplain Wagner concluded.

