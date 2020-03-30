Message of Hope: Austin Denning, Assistant Pastor at Forest Hills Wesleyan Church

Austin Denning, Assistant Pastor at Forest Hills Wesleyan Church in Evansville, Indiana, shares a prayer of hope to the community.

“Lord, we just pray that in the midst of all this turmoil and chaos and father in the midst of all this uncertainty and everything that’s going on out there, lord, we pray that your holy spirit would come down and wash over this land, and it would be with us and it would guide us and protect us and give us hope, peace and comfort,” Assistant Pastor Denning’s prayer began.

“Lord we just pray for each one that’s afflicted in this time, lord. The ones who have experienced loss and the ones who are sick and the ones who just need a touch,” Denning continued.

“We pray that your presence and your spirit would go and be with them. Lord, we love you and we give you all the praise and all the glory – in your name we pray, Amen,” Assistant Pastor Denning concluded.

