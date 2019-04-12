Mesker Zoo Hosting Benefit to Raise Money for Penguin Exhibit

Mesker Park Zoo is inviting you to benefit for the new penguins exhibit.

Zoo officials announced on Friday the Vintage Vines, pairing for penguins benefit event. The benefit will include a gourmet dinner as well as win pairing and a silent and live auction.

Officials with the zoo say the event will give people a chance to be involved in the zoo and in another way.

“Yeah, we’re very excited to be offering a new event at the zoo,” said Hope Mills, Event and Communication Coordinator. “Actually so, this is probably one of the new, probably one of the first times we’ve introduced a new event in a while. So I think it will be really exciting for the community to get involved in another way with the zoo.”

Tickets for the benefit are currently on sale at a cost of $150. All the money raised will directly go to the Penguins of Patagonia exhibit.

Comments

comments