Mesker Zoo Benefits From Generous Donation

A big announcement made at the Mesker Park Zoo Wednesday by Mayor Lloyd Winnecke detailing a $600,000 donation by Wayne and Beth Kinney to Mesker Park Zoo and Botanical Garden.

The Kinneys will become the main donors for the new Penguins of Patagonia exhibit. It will feature about 20 to 30 Humbdolt penguins.

Their habitat will have many distinctive features that will result in a naturalistic environment to help with the penguins behaviors.

Officials with the zoo say they are beyond thankful for the donation.

“We knew why they needed it and just the magnitude of the project, we wanted to do our part on that project so that was the excitement for us, so we told the grand-kids about it and our kids about it and everybody just jumped on board with it,” said Wayne Kinney.

“And our kids visit the St. Louis Zoo and the Louisville Zoo and they’re always talking about the penguins and I’m like we’re gonna have some in our town too.”

The zoo is home to 100s of animals from around the globe and 1,000s of exotic and regional botanic species and has been ranked the No. 1 family attraction in Evansville, IN.

Comments

comments