The annual Zoo Brew is back at Evansville’s Mesker Park Zoo.

The event is Saturday, June 1st from 6 to 9 pm.

Zoo Brew is one of the only nights a year, people can visit the animals after hours.

People attending will get to sample local beers, wines, and spirits while exploring the more than 1,000 animals exhibited at the zoo.

Tickets for the event at priced at $35. All proceeds go towards the zoo’s conservation efforts.

For more information: https://www.meskerparkzoo.com/zoobrew2019/

