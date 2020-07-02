Mesker Park Zoo’s Penguin Exhibit Expected to Be Completed by 2021

Mesker Park Zoo Executive Director Erik Beck updated the public on the zoo’s penguin project during a Board of Parks Commissioners meeting on Wednesday.

According to Beck, work on the zoo’s penguin exhibit is expected to be completed by summer 2021.

Currently, the work on the project is going well, with a few minor setbacks like rain and some pandemic-related delays.

Beck said a special heating and cooling system is also planned to be added into the exhibit to control the temperature of the water and air for the penguins.

“Another addition we are really excited about is we added a geothermal system to the penguin project so that actually was put in at the bottom of our lake inside the zoo and that will heat and cool the water and air for the penguins,” Beck explained on Wednesday.

Right now, crews are working to remove soil, pour concrete, and move an existing water line.

Zoo officials say this is the first big habitat at the zoo being built from scratch.

