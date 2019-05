Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new animal habitat, the Budgie Walkabout.

The Budgie Walkabout is an outdoor walk-through aviary, home to nearly 300 brightly colored Australian birds. Entry into the aviary is free with regular Zoo admission, and guests may purchase feed sticks to enhance their experience.

The ribbon cutting is set for May 17th at 10 a.m.

