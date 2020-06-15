Mesker Park Zoo Reopens June 15

Mesker Park Zoo reopened Monday.

After three months of being shutdown to the public, the Mesker Park Zoo in Evansville reopened on June 15.

“We pride ourselves on being open 365 days a year. Our zoo’s open every day all day. So to be closed half an hour or even half a day was a pretty big deal,” said Mesker Park Zoo executive director Erik Beck. “So, to go months and be closed. It’s pretty, it’s just amazing and the tigers can tell a difference, the animals can tell a difference when there’s no people here.”

Now, they’ll be awakening each morning to the sounds of visitors again.

And operations are running differently — with guests required to purchase tickets online in order to enter.

“We have timed ticketing now and that’s to make sure we’re at capacity,” Beck said. “And our flow throughout the parks stays at an appropriate amount.”

And that revenue from tickets is much needed to help sustain the zoo and its animals who still needed to get fed during the shutdown.”

“Every single one of these animals has to eat every single day multiple times a day. And on top of that there has to be people here to be able to administer that food,” said Mesker Park Zoo marketing director Danny Schembre. “And things like medicine for our doctors who have to be on staff. And then if anything breaks down. You have maintenance staff. So you have all these workers that have to be here that they need to be paid and then the animals need to eat so that funding is incredibly important.”

Although guests won’t be able to feed animals just yet at the zoo, and several exhibits are still closed.

“You’re going to see every single outdoor habitat that we have,” Schembre said. “However, all of our indoor habitats are going to be closed. That includes Amazonia, The Discovery Center and our clay building. But however, those are only temporarily closed. We should hope to see those reopening here soon.”

Hand sanitizer stations have also been installed and employees are required to wear masks to keep guests safe. Even the walking path has some changes.

“The zoo path is now one-way. We have a path throughout the whole park,” Beck said. “You can almost see every animal exhibit. Including the tiger right behind us. That way you’re not crossing with people from another family group.”

Their big June fundraiser, Zoo Brew, is postponed until the fall, while the delayed Penguins of Patagonia exhibit is scheduled to open next year.

Comments

comments