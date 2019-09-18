Mesker Park Zoo Icon Battling Terminal Cancer

A local icon at Mesker Park Zoo has terminal cancer.

The zoo announced Tuesday that Beliza, the 13-year-old jaguar at Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden, has a large tumor in her uterus and has carcinomatosis, which means she has cancer throughout her abdomen.

While she continues to receive treatment to slow the cancer, it remains uncertain how long she can survive with her condition.

Beliza will remain in public view and the zoo is encouraging the public to come visit and send her positive thoughts through this time.

Beliza has been with the zoo since 2007 as part of the Amazonia rainforest exhibit.

