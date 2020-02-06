Mesker Park Zoo Hosting Annual Orchid Escape

Get out of the cold weather and enjoy an evening of romantic ambiance with the Opening Night of the Orchid Escape at Mesker Park Zoo.

The annual event features the beautiful flowers native to South America and will include drinks, appetizers from Latin-America, art displays, live music, and more.

The tickets for February 8th are $60 a person with all proceeds benefiting the zoo’s many projects.

If you can’t make the Orchid Escape Opening Night event you can see the orchids on display until March 15th.

