Mesker Park Zoo Announces Death of Kizzie the Giraffe

Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden is mourning the loss of one of its animal family. The zoo closed Tuesday after Kizzie the Giraffe unexpectedly died.

She was 19 years old and she’s been at the zoo for the last 18 years. She was born in Indianapolis.

Marketing Director Danny Schembre says the news comes as a shock to workers and patrons.

Schembre says they’re not sure why Kizzie died but they are looking into it.

Mesker Park Zoo should re-open at some point Wednesday.

Comments

comments